iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.98% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 33,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $146.45 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $154.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.90.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

