iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 677.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386,111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,989.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 938,860 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 899,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 271,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 128,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000.

IXC stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

