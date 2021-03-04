iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 74,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,514,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 189,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $45.41 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.