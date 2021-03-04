IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

NYSE IQV opened at $190.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,967,000 after acquiring an additional 157,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

