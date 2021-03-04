Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IONS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of IONS opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.04 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.18.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,216,793.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

