Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,426 put options on the company. This is an increase of 770% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dana by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,444,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after acquiring an additional 244,432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dana by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,285,000 after acquiring an additional 88,863 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Dana by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,337,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,199,000 after acquiring an additional 284,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 550,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of DAN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,378. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.