Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.