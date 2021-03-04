Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Holdings Decreased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

