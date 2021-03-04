Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of VCV stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.51.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
