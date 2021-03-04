Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on March 31st

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of VCV stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.51.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.