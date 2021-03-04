Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Shares Gap Up to $1.31

Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $1.62. Inuvo shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 440,738 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INUV. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 20,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,191. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inuvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inuvo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 817,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

