Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $450.00 at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $430.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $388.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

