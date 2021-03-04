Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $450.00 at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $430.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.
INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $388.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.05. The stock has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
