Intrust Bank NA Sells 581 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $2,742,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Five9 by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,825,774.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $3,519,839.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,059 shares of company stock valued at $13,819,034 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,461. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.99 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.86.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

