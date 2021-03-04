Intrust Bank NA Reduces Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.84. The stock had a trading volume of 136,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,456. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.11 and its 200 day moving average is $236.22. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.70.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

