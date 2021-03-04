inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Short Interest Update

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the January 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,278 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of inTEST in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of inTEST by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 814,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.78. 36,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,703. inTEST has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $92.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies precision-engineered solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

