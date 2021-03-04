International General Insurance (IGIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53. International General Insurance has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 15th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

