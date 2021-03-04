Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFSPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities downgraded Interfor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Interfor from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Interfor alerts:

Shares of IFSPF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. Interfor has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.