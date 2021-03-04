InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.56% of InterDigital worth $47,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $69.00.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDCC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

