Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,508,361.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,524 shares in the company, valued at $22,395,780.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,263 shares of company stock worth $11,120,992. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.65. 55,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

