Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $34.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 35781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

ICPT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $685.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

