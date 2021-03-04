Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 40,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $3,035,600.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $1,628,190.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,501,596.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $2,727,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $918,720.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $974,016.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $983,808.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $1,006,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $986,256.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,763,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

