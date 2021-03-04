Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in Intel by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 115,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 145.6% during the third quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 18,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 105,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Intel by 37.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 434,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 117,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $1,036,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,927,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a market capitalization of $240.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

