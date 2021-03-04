Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Short Interest Update

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the January 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:INBP remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,678. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -0.06. Integrated BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 94.28% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.