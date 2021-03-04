Insights Network Trading Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Insights Network has a market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $29,016.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.36 or 0.00791307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00027091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00033199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00062277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00045204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,969,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

