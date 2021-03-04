Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CFO Sells 52,644 Shares of Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) CFO Guy Melamed sold 52,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $9,690,181.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $11.34 on Wednesday, hitting $170.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,453. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.28 and its 200 day moving average is $144.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -60.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $96,000.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.