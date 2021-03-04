Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Sells 20,465 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20.

VNDA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 325,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.58 million, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.