Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Sells 20,465 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Gunther Birznieks sold 20,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $374,100.20.
VNDA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 325,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,516. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.58 million, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $20.51.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
