Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Sells 732 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $101,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Theodore Alan Huizenga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $125.30 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,444,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,966,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 71,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

