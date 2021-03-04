Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 28,459 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $2,531,712.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $2,340,924.28.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,482 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total transaction of $904,642.20.

On Monday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.86. 311,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,217. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.89%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,990,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 185,203 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

