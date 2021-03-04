Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $206.00 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $188.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

