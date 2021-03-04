Insider Selling: Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP Sells 1,177 Shares of Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 26th, James Berry sold 2,849 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $228,603.76.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $82.26 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 498.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

