Insider Selling: Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Director Carol R. Jensen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $259,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,056.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $189.19 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $195.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROG shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $29,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

