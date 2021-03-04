Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) COO Sells 157,621 Shares of Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,766,302.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Kobza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Joshua Kobza sold 12,198 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $719,072.10.

On Monday, December 7th, Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33.

QSR stock opened at $63.83 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 76.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

