Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Insider Sells 10,004 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $513,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.78. The company had a trading volume of 210,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 920.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

