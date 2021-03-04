Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells $1,253,590.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GL opened at $96.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.