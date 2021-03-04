Insider Selling: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $1,555,508.73 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $135.53 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

