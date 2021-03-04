Insider Selling: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Insider Sells $1,555,508.73 in Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ETN stock opened at $135.53 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on ETN shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.39.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
About Eaton
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
