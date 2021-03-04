Insider Selling: DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Sells $103,530.24 in Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $103,530.24.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.08. DMC Global Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $69.42.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after buying an additional 164,253 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in DMC Global by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,646,000 after buying an additional 312,374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in DMC Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DMC Global by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 107,370 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital increased their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

