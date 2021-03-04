Insider Selling: ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Sells 33,092 Shares of Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CCXI traded down $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.36. 533,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,458. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

