Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 403 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $15,946.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,161.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLFS opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.85, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,276 shares during the period. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.