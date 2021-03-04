Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells 13,250 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, hitting $58.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

