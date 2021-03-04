Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $61,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BLI stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.