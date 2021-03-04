Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Buys $396,595.30 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 243,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00.
- On Tuesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 58,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00.
- On Monday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,548 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $22,549.40.
- On Wednesday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,150 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $9,286.50.
- On Friday, December 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,100 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $38,628.00.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 13,816 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $21,000.32.
Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.
ServiceSource International Company Profile
ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.
