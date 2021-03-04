Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Buys $396,595.30 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 243,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 58,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,548 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $22,549.40.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,150 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $9,286.50.

On Friday, December 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,100 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $38,628.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 13,816 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $21,000.32.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 764,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 84,463 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 508.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

