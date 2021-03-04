Insider Buying: Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) insider Juanita Hamparsum purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00 ($7,285.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.
About Namoi Cotton
Recommended Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Namoi Cotton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namoi Cotton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.