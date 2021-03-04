Insider Buying: Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM) insider Juanita Hamparsum purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00 ($7,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.

Get Namoi Cotton alerts:

About Namoi Cotton

Namoi Cotton Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ginning and marketing of cotton in Australia and Asia. The company operates 12 cotton gins in New South Wales and Queensland. It is also involved in the purchase of lint cotton from growers through various forward contracts; and trading and marketing of cottonseeds.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Namoi Cotton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namoi Cotton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.