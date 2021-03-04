Insider Buying: Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) CFO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EVRG opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $73.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after buying an additional 1,898,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Evergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

