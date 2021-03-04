Insider Buying: CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) Insider Acquires 25,015 Shares of Stock

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 25,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$29,992.99 ($21,423.56).
Raymond (Ray) Kellerman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 10th, Raymond (Ray) Kellerman acquired 30,000 shares of CountPlus stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.07 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$32,190.00 ($22,992.86).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.89.
CountPlus Company Profile
CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for CountPlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CountPlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.