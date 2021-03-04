Insider Buying: Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Purchases $14,700.00 in Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Robert J. Meyer purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMRX opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $643.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 101,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

