(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €10.50 by UBS Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.59 ($11.29).

(INGA) has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

