ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $11.83.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.