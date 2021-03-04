Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 85.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 434,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 200,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $136,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

