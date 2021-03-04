Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $2.60. Immutep shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 151,398 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Immutep from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Immutep in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Immutep alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immutep stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.