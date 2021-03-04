IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.99

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IMIAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

