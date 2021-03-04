IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IMI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $37.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.