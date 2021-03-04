ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Damian Banks Buys 48,340 Shares of Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Damian Banks bought 48,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$60,425.00 ($43,160.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.03.
About ImExHS
