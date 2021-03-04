ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) Insider Damian Banks Buys 48,340 Shares of Stock

ImExHS Limited (ASX:IME) insider Damian Banks bought 48,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$60,425.00 ($43,160.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.03.

About ImExHS

ImExHS Limited operates as an imaging software as a service and ancillary service provider in Australia and internationally. It is involved in developing and selling Hiruko software platform that comprises radiology information system, which manages the workflow management system with a patient data and image distribution system, as well as picture archiving and communication system that allows healthcare organization to capture, store, view, and share radiology images.

